Two More Mountaineers Reach Skardu For Winter Adventure To Climb World's Second Highest Peak

Two more mountaineers reach Skardu for winter adventure to climb world's second highest peak

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Italian mountaineer Tamara Longer and Magdalena Gorzkowska have also reached Skardu for the winter adventure to climb the world's second highest peak, K-2.

Both the women climbers are part of the Seven Summit International Winter Expedition 2021.

It may be recalled that this expedition is considered to be the second highest winter expedition of the world in which 55 climbers from 18 countries including Pakistan are participating. Among the climbers, some have already reached to base camp of K-2.

