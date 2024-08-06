Two more Palestinian students to pursue studies at University of Faisalabad

Two more Palestinian students including Amir S F Rasas and Soltan Nasser Mahfouz Barakah have arrived at University of Faisalabad to pursue their studies under COMSTECH Fellowship Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Two more Palestinian students including Amir S F Rasas and Soltan Nasser Mahfouz Barakah have arrived at University of Faisalabad to pursue their studies under COMSTECH Fellowship Program.

The students will pursue their fully funded Bachelor's degree program at University of Faisalabad under the COMSTECH Fellowship/Scholarship Program for Palestine.

This program is part of a larger initiative by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee for Science and Technology (COMSTECH) which aims to provide 5000 free fellowships to Palestinian students in collaboration with the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) and COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence member universities.

According to the COMSTECH, the program was initially launched in June 2021 with 500 fellowships, but the number was increased to 5000 in April 2024 to support Palestinian students affected by recent circumstances in Gaza.

A significant number of Palestinian students are expected to arrive in Pakistan in the near future under this program, who will be placed in various Pakistani universities.

Many students are already benefiting from this fellowship in Pakistan.

COMSTECH, with the help of APSUP and CCoE member universities, will continue its efforts to support Palestinian students in their academic pursuits.