Two more patient fall prey to COVID at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Two more patients including an elderly and a young woman fell prey to victims of coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 197 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases Dr Irfan Arshad said that Muneer (65) and Naseem Bibi (33) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Muneer hailed from Multan while Naseem belonged to Gadai, DG Khan, he informed.

Fifty-eight patients are positive and 34 are suspected out of total 132 admitted cases in Nishtar, he stated.