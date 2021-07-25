UrduPoint.com
Two More Patients Die Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Two more patients die of COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Two more patients died of COVID-19 here during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 447 in the district since outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in February 2020.

According to a daily situation report, as many 44 people had been tested positive for coronavirus till Saturday night with a 7% positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached to 664.

District Focal Person Dr. Imdad Chana informed that out of 664 active cases, 641 were isolated at their homes while 23 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 670 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of which 44 cases were reported as positive with a 7% positivity rate, the daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 254230 people had received first jab while 75789 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, a total 1543 people received their first jab while 877 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report stated.

