Two more patients die of COVID-19 at civil hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Two more patients have died of COVID-19 here at civil hospital's isolation ward on Tuesday, taking the tally to 43 in Hyderabad.

Muhammad Alam, 85, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward of the hospital.

He was admitted in civil hospital on June 16.

Another patient Ghulam Rasool 80, breathed his last at civil hospital's isolation ward. He was admitted in civil hospital on June 17.

The ritual last of both the deceased were held as per standard operating procedures (SOP) in local graveyards under supervision of district administration.