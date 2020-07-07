Two more patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

Another two patients lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital during the last 24 hours taking the tally rise to 142 so far while 31 positive cases were admitted with the health facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Another two patients lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital during the last 24 hours taking the tally rise to 142 so far while 31 positive cases were admitted with the health facility.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Tuesday that a total of 58 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 27 were suspected.

As many as, 15 patients were in serious condition, he said adding that thirteen were on ventilators.