Two more patients die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Another two corona patients died while 20 people were tested positive during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Wednesday that the death toll reached 274 since March this year.

He said 867 tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories and 20 were positive, adding that total active cases in Faisalabad were 393 while 6,070 patients had been recovered.

He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital.

Dr Asif said 88 patients, including 32 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospitalwhile 27 patients,including six confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.