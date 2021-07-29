Two more patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Two more patients have died of COVID-19 here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 455 in the district since outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 126 people were tested coronavirus positive on Thursday with 12% positivity rate while number of total active cases had reached to 784, district focal person said.

He said, out of 784 active cases, 763 were isolated at their homes while 21 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.