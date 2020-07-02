Two more patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

Two more patients have died of COVID-19 here in the isolation ward on Thursday, taking the tally to 48 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Two more patients have died of COVID-19 here in the isolation ward on Thursday, taking the tally to 48 in Hyderabad. A 58 years old businessman Rao Saleem Rajput and 76 year old Khadim Hussain both residents of Tando Jam town, had succumbed to the COVID-19 here at an isolation ward of civil hospital.

The burial of the deceased have been carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.