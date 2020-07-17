UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Patients Die Of COVID At Nishtar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

Two more patients die of COVID at Nishtar

Two more patients lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 157 so far while 21 positive cases were admitted with the health facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Two more patients lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 157 so far while 21 positive cases were admitted with the health facility.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Friday that a total of 38 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 17 were suspected.

Around 14 patients are serious, he said adding that ten of them were on ventilators.

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

28 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

3 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

3 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.