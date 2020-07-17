Two more patients die of COVID at Nishtar

Two more patients lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 157 so far while 21 positive cases were admitted with the health facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Two more patients lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 157 so far while 21 positive cases were admitted with the health facility.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Friday that a total of 38 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 17 were suspected.

Around 14 patients are serious, he said adding that ten of them were on ventilators.