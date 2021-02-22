UrduPoint.com
Two More Patients Die Of COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Two more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Another two patients lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Monday that Zohran Bibi (70) and Shahnaz Bibi (48)died of coronovirus, who belonged to Muzaffargarh and Multan respectively, he said.

He informed that a total of 64 patients of COVID-19 were admitted in the hospital while 24 were positive and 27 were suspected.

More Stories From Pakistan

