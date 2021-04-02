Two more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Two more patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 493 so far since March last year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Friday that Shamshad Bibi (65) and Samina (40) died of Coronovirus.

Shamshad belonged to Khanewal, Samina to Multan, he informed.

He informed that a total of 134 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 7 were positive and 34 were suspected, he concluded.