Two More Patients Fall Prey To COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Two more patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Two more patients fell prey to Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Mussarat Bibi (45) and M.Nawaz (69) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Mussarat Bibi hailed from Lodhran while M.Nawaz belonged to Multan , he informed.

Forty- five patients are positive and 36 are suspected out of total 112 admitted cases, he stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

