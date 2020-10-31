Two more patients lose lives due to coronavirus, says Chief Minister Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 376 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 7479 samples were tested raising the tally to 145,815 and two more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2627

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 376 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 7479 samples were tested raising the tally to 145,815 and two more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2627.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 7479 samples were tested against which 376 new cases were diagnosed that constituted 5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,643,450 tests have been conducted which detected 145,815 cases, of them 95 percent or 138, 669 patients have recovered, including 241 overnight.

Mr Shah said that two more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2627 that constituted 1.

8 percent death rate.

The CM said that currently 4,555 patients were under treatment, of them 4319 are in home isolation, one at isolation center and 235 at different hospitals. He said that the condition of 179 patients was stated to be critical, including 30 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 376 new cases, 264 belonged to Karachi, including 145 from South, 56 East, 22 Central, 20 Korangi, 13 Malir and eight West. Hyderabad has 15, Kambar 11, Kashmore 10, Jacobabad eight, Sukkur five, Badin four, Ghotki, Matiari, Thatta and Larkana three each, Shikarpur and Sujawal two each, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Dadu one each.