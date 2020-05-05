Two more patients lost lives against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two more patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours, while 41.positive cases were admitted with the health facility

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said a total of 31 patients died of COVID-19 so far at Nishtar Hospital.

Bilal(37) from Multan and Sakina Bibi (28) hailing from Khanewal died of the virus, he informed.

Four patients were critical, he said, and were on ventilators.