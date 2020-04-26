UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Patients Tested Positive In Chitral, Bringing Number To 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

Two more patients tested positive in Chitral, bringing number to 12

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::The number of coronavirus patients has risen to twelve after two patients tested positive, spokesman of the Health Department Dr. Nisarullah confirmed here on Sunday.

Dr. Nisarullah informed that those tested positive with Corona virus including Muhammad Ilyas son of Abdul Qudoos of Singur and Muhammad Wazir son of Abdul Rasheed of Chamarkan and with these two more positive cases it increased the number of coronavirus patients in Chitral to 12.

Muhammad Ilyas was from Peshawar while Wazir was from Lahore and both of them were kept in the quarantine center of Commerce College.

After their tests were positive, they were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Chitral.

Similarly, 8 patients in Lower Chitral, 1 in Darosh and 3 in Upper Chitral tested positive and the number of coronavirus patients are now 12, he informed. It is pertaining to mention here that the coronavirus in Chitral is spread by people coming from the lower districts and most people are preferred to go straight to their homes instead of reporting and going through the setup quarantine center, which need to be address so that to stop the virus outbreak further.

Related Topics

Lahore Peshawar Chitral Sunday Commerce From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 26, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

14 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

15 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

15 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.