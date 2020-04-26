Two more patients tested positive in Chitral, bringing number to 12

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::The number of coronavirus patients has risen to twelve after two patients tested positive, spokesman of the Health Department Dr. Nisarullah confirmed here on Sunday.

Dr. Nisarullah informed that those tested positive with Corona virus including Muhammad Ilyas son of Abdul Qudoos of Singur and Muhammad Wazir son of Abdul Rasheed of Chamarkan and with these two more positive cases it increased the number of coronavirus patients in Chitral to 12.

Muhammad Ilyas was from Peshawar while Wazir was from Lahore and both of them were kept in the quarantine center of Commerce College.

After their tests were positive, they were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Chitral.

Similarly, 8 patients in Lower Chitral, 1 in Darosh and 3 in Upper Chitral tested positive and the number of coronavirus patients are now 12, he informed. It is pertaining to mention here that the coronavirus in Chitral is spread by people coming from the lower districts and most people are preferred to go straight to their homes instead of reporting and going through the setup quarantine center, which need to be address so that to stop the virus outbreak further.