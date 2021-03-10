UrduPoint.com
Two More People Died Of COVID In Of Abbottabad

Wed 10th March 2021

Two more people died of COVID in of Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :At least two COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday in Abbottabad where the death toll during the second wave of coronavirus reached to 146.

According to the details, after a break of about two months once again coronavirus cases have started rising in Abbottabad district where two more corona patients have died, one locality Jhangi Qaizn of Abbottabad.

The two persons those have lost lives owing to COVID-19 were identified as Qamar Zaman Mughal 65 while another was Qazi Akhtar 75 years of age.

Yesterday, district administration on the request of Health department imposed smart lockdown in eight localities of Abbottabad to stop the further spread of the COVID-19.

According to the notification issues by the DC office Abbottabad, the smart lockdown was imposed on the recommendations of the health department to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19 in Pakistan City Public school, Havelian Gaon, Chamba Havelian, Kehal, Rachbehn, Street No.

6 Habeebullah Colony Abbottabad, Street No. 11 Jinnah Abad Abbottabad, Lamba Maira Road Jhangi Qazian and Supply.

In district Abbottabad total number of confirmed Coronavirus, positive cases were 3542 where 3316 patients have been recovered, 80 cases were active and were admitted to hospital for treatment and 146 have been expired.

District administration and health the department has imposed smart lockdown at 329 places including 160 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 138 educational institutions and 21 offices and commercial buildings.

