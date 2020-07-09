Two more police officials recorded statements before inquiry commission investigation citizen abuse in police custody

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Inquiry Commission on Thursday recorded statements of the two police witnesses in Radi Ullah alias Amirey case in which he was abused and stripped naked in police custody.

Those who recorded statements today include Hasan Khan,Circle Officer Faqirabad and Noor Haider, OII PS Shaheed Gulfat Hussain Police station,Hastnagri.

The Inquiry Commission headed by Justice Lal Jan Khattak is carrying out the proceedings on day to day basis.

The Commission will record further evidence in the case on Friday.