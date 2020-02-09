Two more polio cases found in Lakki Marwat.

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) Two new polio cases were reported in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa district Lakki Marwat on Sunday.According to media reports , the polio disease has been found in 18 month old boy, who lives in the district of Lakki Marwaat Tehsil Bethani while another case reported in 9 month old girl in Tehsil Sarai Naurang.

Both of them were not provided with anti-polio drops.

The number of polio cases exceeded to 6 in the province, during the following year.