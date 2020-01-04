Two more polio cases reported in Sindh

The Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Sindh for Polio Eradication confirmed that two more cases have been reported in the province.According to details, four-year-old girl from Mirpur Khas and five-year-old boy from Qambar have been affected by poliomyelitis.The number of polio cases from across the country has surged to 128.

It is pertinent here to mention that 22 individuals suffered from the disease from Sindh in 2019.