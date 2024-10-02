Two More Polio Virus Cases Reported In Sindh
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 09:08 PM
Two new cases of polio virus have been reported in Sindh, taking the country's yearly tally to 26 amid a sharp rise in the spread of the crippling disease
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Two new cases of polio virus have been reported in Sindh, taking the country's yearly tally to 26 amid a sharp rise in the spread of the crippling disease.
According to media reports, a seven year old girl was paralyzed by the polio virus in district Karachi East and 12 month old boy in Jati Taulka of district Sujawal.
Of the 26 polio cases reported this year, 15 are from Balochistan, seven from Sindh, two from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and one each from Punjab and Islamabad, media reports added.
Recent Stories
Govt committed to transform Pakistan into cashless economy: Shaza
Governor Kundi condoles with DG Immigration & Passports Kazi
Police arrest two-member gang Involved in street crimes
On directive of CM, sick girl operated successful at Children Hospital Quetta
Envoys of Tajikistan, Maldives visit ICCI to congratulate new leadership
Encroachments removed in Faisalabad
Hanif Abbasi, CTO visit Shahbaz Sharif Park
PA body discuss measures to solve problems of labors
ICT admin cracks down on dengue breeding, 16 arrested
Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides in electric buses
Amir Jamal aims to help team win series against England
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to transform Pakistan into cashless economy: Shaza2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles with DG Immigration & Passports Kazi2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two-member gang Involved in street crimes2 minutes ago
-
On directive of CM, sick girl operated successful at Children Hospital Quetta2 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed in Faisalabad8 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi, CTO visit Shahbaz Sharif Park8 minutes ago
-
PA body discuss measures to solve problems of labors8 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on dengue breeding, 16 arrested8 minutes ago
-
Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides in electric buses57 minutes ago
-
50 vehicles challaned in one day57 minutes ago
-
38 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting57 minutes ago
-
SDPI launches booklet on debunking myths about electric power system, tariff structure51 minutes ago