Two more polythene bags manufacturing units sealed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :District administration Monday sealed two more polythene shopping bags manufacturing factories and took thousands plastic bags during the ongoing crackdown.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-II, Mena Zahir along with the officers of Environment Department conducted raid on a plastic shopping manufacturing units near Shah Alam Bridge on Charsadda Road.

The raiding team after taking into possession thousands kilograms of the plastic shopping bags sealed the factory. Similarly, a team headed by AAC Town-IV, Asif Iqbal sealed a factory on Kohat Road.

The crackdown against polythene manufacturing units has been launched after the imposition of ban on the use of plastic shopping bags by the provincial government.

The district administration is busy in the implementation of the directives of the provincial government and conducting raids on the polythene shopping bags manufacturing units.

The Deputy Commissioner has warned trading community to instead of polythene shopping bags should used the bio-degradable bags. Otherwise stern action would be taken against them and the proprietors of the shops would be sent behind bars. All ACCs have been issued directives in this regard.