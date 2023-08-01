Two more PTI leaders join PTI Parliamentarian

Open Menu

Published August 01, 2023

Two more party leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday left the party and announced to join Pervez Khattak's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Two more party leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday left the party and announced to join Pervez Khattak's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian.

Core Committee member and Provincial Information Secretary of PTI Riaz Khan and former candidate Tehsil Shah Alam had announced the joining of Parvez Khattak's group.

They would formally joint PTI Parliamentarian during the inauguration of its provincial secretariat in the city.

