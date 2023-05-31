Two more PTI MPA from Kohistan quits party

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Two more former members provincial assembly (MPAs) from Kohistan which was a stronghold of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have resigned from the party, expressing dissatisfaction over the party policies.

Mohammad Dildar Khan (PK-25 Kohistan) and Abdul Ghaffar Shah (PK-26 Lower Kohistan) announced their party resignations in a press conference at Abbottabad Press Club.

Both have paid tribute to Pak Army and strongly condemned what happened on May 9th. Mohammad Dildar Khan, who will contest the next elections independently, stated that he will not join any other party.

Abdul Ghafoor Shah said he distanced himself from PTI and continue to work for the welfare of the people of his constituency.

Earlier, yesterday former Advisor to the Chief Minister KPK and Secretary General of the PTI district Mansehra, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah announced his resignation from the PTI.

Ahmed Shah was the first PTI member who announced his resignation from the Hazara division. Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah strongly condemned the events of 9th May.