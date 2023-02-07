UrduPoint.com

Two More Qatar's Visa Centers To Be Opened In Pakistan: Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Two more Qatar's visa centers to be opened in Pakistan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saud Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani on Tuesday met with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi here.

The Qatari envoy informed the Minister that Qatar's Ministry of Interior has approved two more visa centers for Pakistan that would be established soon.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Pakistan has full capacity to meet the manpower demand of Qatar and wished to make the immigration process more transparent and faster for meeting up the targets.

"It is the need of hour to transform the relationship between the two countries into a solid economic partnership," the minister added.

The Ambassador said, "We wanted to create more employment opportunities for Pakistani talent in Qatar." Both the dignitaries also discussed bilateral relations, creating more employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar and issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

They also reiterated the commitment to work together to further expand bilateral cooperation.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi also congratulated Qatar for hosting the most successful FIFA World Cup ever.

The minister said that sports activities like FIFA promote international peace and Qatari ambassador appreciated Pakistani security forces for providing foolproof security during FIFA World Cup event.

Pakistanis valued its bilateral relations with Qatar and considered it as their home, Turi added.

Ambassador Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani was keen to further expand relations with Pakistan as there was a deep affection and love for Pakistan and its people.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports FIFA Qatar Saud Visa Event Employment Love

Recent Stories

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

34 minutes ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

4 hours ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

4 hours ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.