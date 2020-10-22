Two more Sahulat Bazaars set up in district

The number of Sahulat Bazaars in the district have risen to 24 with the addition of two more on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The number of Sahulat Bazaars in the district have risen to 24 with the addition of two more on Thursday.

The district administration has notified for setting up two more Sahulat Bazars in tow tehsils.

All essential commodities, including flour and sugar, are available at subsidized rates in these bazaars.

The new bazaars have been set up at Quaid-e-Azam road near General Bus Stand, Tandlianwala and Sahulat Bazar chak Jhumra Road in Darul Ehsan.

The already functional bazaars included Riaz Shahid Chowk Islamnagar, Millat Road near Star Petroleum and CNG, Sir Syed Town Factory Area, Model Bazar Millat Road, Faizan Madina Chowk Susan Road, Fawara Chowk People's Colony No. 2, Iron Market D Type Colony Samundari Road, Kaleem Shaheed Park Narwala Road, Chatri waliGround Jinnah Colony, Field Office No.

14 Chak No. 202 Rb Bhai Wala, Field Office No. 41 Chack No. 203 Rb Mananwala, Field Office No. 36 Razaabad Baseline, Field Office No. 20 Chak No. 204 District Council library were established in tehsil City while in Tehsil Saddar Municipal Committee Djikot near Police Station, Sasta Model Bazaar Jhang Road, Main Jhang Road Thikriwala.

In Chak Jhumra tehsil Chiniot Road near main Water Works, In tehsil Samundari Gojra Road, Faisalabad Road near General Bus Stand, In Jaranwala tehsil Jhumra Road, Jaranwala Road, and Bridge Seim nullah near Rail Bazaar Mamu Kanjan.

The Sahulat bazaars will remain open daily from 9am to 5pm.