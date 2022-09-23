UrduPoint.com

Two More Saudi Airlifts Of Relief Goods Arrive In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Two more Saudi airlifts of relief goods arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The government of Saudi Arabia through its aid agency, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) have sent two more special planes loaded with the relief goods.

Both of the special planes carrying 60 tons of relief goods including tents, food packages, blankets, dates and non-food items kits reached Karachi for the flood victims, said a statement on Friday.

The relief goods was received by the KSrelief Director Pakistan and handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) representative in the metropolitan city.

The relief goods would be distributed among the affected people according to the needs of each region of the country in collaboration with the NDMA.

It is pertinent to mention here that this series of the arrival of relief cargo planes would continue till September 27, this month.

