Two more schools closed as officials tested coronavirus positive

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Two more schools were closed for ten days here Wednesday by District education Authority Muzaffargarh, after two officials were tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said.

A teacher of government elementary school Chopar Pur, Markaz Khangarh and a clerk of government higher secondary school Sheher Sultan were tested positive for novel coronavirus.

District Education Authority issued orders to keep the schools closed for ten days after taking notice of the virus infection to keep other students, teachers and staff of the two schools safe.