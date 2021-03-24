UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Schools Closed As Officials Tested Coronavirus Positive

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Two more schools closed as officials tested coronavirus positive

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Two more schools were closed for ten days here Wednesday by District education Authority Muzaffargarh, after two officials were tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said.

A teacher of government elementary school Chopar Pur, Markaz Khangarh and a clerk of government higher secondary school Sheher Sultan were tested positive for novel coronavirus.

District Education Authority issued orders to keep the schools closed for ten days after taking notice of the virus infection to keep other students, teachers and staff of the two schools safe.

Related Topics

Education Muzaffargarh Khangarh Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

25 seconds ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

8 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

22 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

30 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

43 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.