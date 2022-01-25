Two more schools closed due to positive corona cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :District Administration Mardan on Tuesday closed two more schools due to emergence of corona positive cases.

According to an official statement, Government Girls Higher Secondary school Jamal Garhi Katlang and Government Girls Primary School Khan Kote Bala have been closed due to corona cases.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Habib Ullah said that schools were closed as part of measures to stop spread of corona. He said that smart lockdown has been imposed for ten days in nine schools of the district so far.