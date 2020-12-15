Two more succumbed to COVID-19 in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Attock witnessed another surge in novel coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday as two more people succumbed to virus while seven other tested positive besides number of suspected patients admitted at district headquarters hospital also reached to 11.

According to statistics released by health authorities, the COVID-19 positive patients who died on Tuesday are identified as Ms Shughra Bibi - a 54 years old resident of Attock while other was identified as Shabbir Ahmed- a 65 years old also resident of the city.

Both the deceased were admitted at district headquarters hospital.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients succumbed to virus during this months rose to 6.

Moreover, seven more persons tested positive of Covid-19 raising the tally to 916 patients across the district.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details has said that among these new cases, as many as five belongs to Attock city while two others from Fatehjang.

He said that the number of active patients in the district is 152 in which 150 are home isolated while two others are admitted in hospitals.

The Health official informed that so far 737 positive patients have recovered in the district.