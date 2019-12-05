UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Suicide Incidents Occur In Tharparkar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 09:40 PM

Two more suicide incidents occur in Tharparkar

Two more incidents of suicide took place in district Tharparkar where two youth ended their lives on Thursday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Two more incidents of suicide took place in district Tharparkar where two youth ended their lives on Thursday.

According to police, 17 year old girl Meena, daughter of Sadhu Meghwar committed suicide by jumping in a well, village Choonhar of Islamkot tehseel.

In a separate incident 20 year old Pursoo s/o Maoji Kolhi hanged himself to a tree in village Khakhniyar Raham Ali of Islamkot tahseel.

Police, on information, reached at the incident place and handed over the bodies to heirs after fulfilling medico-legal requirements. Police said that the reasons of suicide could not be ascertained and investigation was being made in this connection.

