Two more suspected Congo virus patients brought to FJCHQ

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Two more suspected Congo virus patients have been admitted to Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital Quetta FJCHQ as the number of positive cases reported this year is 25.

As per hospital sources, the condition of one of the patients brought to the hospital is critical.

According to the administration of FJHQ, Akhtar Muhammad, 20 resident of Ziarat district was shifted to the hospital last night in a critical condition due to the complaint of bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Separately, an eight-year-old Muhammad Saleem from Chaman district was also admitted to the hospital last night.

The blood samples of the patients brought to the hospital suspected of Congo virus have been sent for laboratory tests, the sources said.

They noted that as many as 25 cases of Congo virus have been reported so far this year, in which 9 patients have died.