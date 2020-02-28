UrduPoint.com
Two More Suspected Patients Of Coronavirus Surface In Hyderabad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:51 AM

Two more suspected patients of Coronavirus surface in Hyderabad

The suspected patients who recent returned from Iran have been shifted to isolated wards at Civil hospital.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2020) Two more suspected victims of Coronavirus have surfaced in Hyderabad who were shifted to isolation ward of the civil hospital here on Thursday late night.

The new suspected patients were identified as Shafia Bibi and Muhammad Zafar who recently returned from Iran.

Iran was recently hit by Coronavirus where more than two dozen people died due to the deadly virus.

Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Civil Hospital confirmed the arrival of two new cases, saying that blood samples of both patients were taken and sent to laboratory. He stated that they would be kept under continuous observation and nobody would be allowed to meet them.

Over 82,560 people have been infected worldwide by coronavirus and 2,813 have died, according to the latest toll from official sources.

