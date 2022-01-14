UrduPoint.com

Two More Test Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Two more test positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

As many as 2 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33,684 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 2 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33,684 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,345,071 people were screened for the virus till January 14 out of which 2 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 33,272 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan January Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Security Policy to be implemented in true ..

National Security Policy to be implemented in true perspective: Dr Moeed Yusuf

29 seconds ago
 1 in 10 COVID patients could be infectious after 1 ..

1 in 10 COVID patients could be infectious after 10 days

30 seconds ago
 IFJ Says Media Workers Face Repression for Coverin ..

IFJ Says Media Workers Face Repression for Covering Kazakh Protests

32 seconds ago
 White House Says Nothing to Preview on US-Russia-U ..

White House Says Nothing to Preview on US-Russia-Ukraine Summit

34 seconds ago
 Estonian Envoy to UN Says Doubts War Possible Betw ..

Estonian Envoy to UN Says Doubts War Possible Between Russia, Ukraine

36 seconds ago
 Chief Minister approves plan for establishment of ..

Chief Minister approves plan for establishment of first Environmental Lab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.