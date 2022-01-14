Two more test positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

As many as 2 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33,684 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 2 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33,684 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,345,071 people were screened for the virus till January 14 out of which 2 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 33,272 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.