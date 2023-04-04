Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Two More Test Positive For Coronavirus In RWP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Two more test positive for Coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,845.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority on Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,177 from Rawalpindi and 3,668 from other districts.

Among the new cases, both cases had arrived from the Federal capital area while three patients were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital and 17 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had received jabs against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administration drive was launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 231 samples were collected, of which 229 were declared negative, whereas the positivity rate was recorded at 0.87 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi March Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; Awards during ..

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Police obtains international recognition cer ..

Dubai Police obtains international recognition certificate from BHS

13 minutes ago
 Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of ..

Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of Bloom Living, Toledo

13 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict ..

Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab, KP elections

14 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

37 minutes ago
 Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Far ..

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Farmers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.