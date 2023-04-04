Two more test positive for Coronavirus in RWP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,845.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority on Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,177 from Rawalpindi and 3,668 from other districts.

Among the new cases, both cases had arrived from the Federal capital area while three patients were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital and 17 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had received jabs against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administration drive was launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 231 samples were collected, of which 229 were declared negative, whereas the positivity rate was recorded at 0.87 per cent.