Two More Test Positive For CoVID-19

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Two more test positive for CoVID-19

Two more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,659

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,659.

As per the new data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the total infected cases included 43,151 from Rawalpindi, while 3,508 from other districts.

Among the new cases, one of each case was reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawal town area.

In addition, the report informed that 27 were quarantining at home. The report further said that 6,884,868 people, including 44,791 health workers, had received jabs against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination drive was launched in March last year.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 562 samples were collected, out of which 560 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.36 per cent.

