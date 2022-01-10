UrduPoint.com

Two More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

Two new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33,661 in the province on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Two new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33,661 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,340,438 people were screened for the virus till January 10 out of which 2 more were reported positive today.

As many as 33,261 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan January Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Not Ready to Resolve Issues of Security Guarant ..

US Not Ready to Resolve Issues of Security Guarantees in Way That Suits Moscow - ..

17 minutes ago
 New Putin-Biden Contact Not Being Worked Out Yet - ..

New Putin-Biden Contact Not Being Worked Out Yet - Ryabkov

17 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to legislate tourism police squad soon ..

Punjab govt to legislate tourism police squad soon: Hassan Khawar

17 minutes ago
 'Playing With Fire' Not in US Interests, Changes i ..

'Playing With Fire' Not in US Interests, Changes in Relations With Russia Needed ..

17 minutes ago
 Biden, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Conflict, ..

Biden, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Conflict, Peace Opportunities - White Ho ..

17 minutes ago
 UN Encouraged by US-Russia Security Talks - Spokes ..

UN Encouraged by US-Russia Security Talks - Spokesman

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.