Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Two new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33,661 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,340,438 people were screened for the virus till January 10 out of which 2 more were reported positive today.

As many as 33,261 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.