UrduPoint.com

Two More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Two people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Two people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 101 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 49 while 28,420 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, one patient was under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 48 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Co-accused remanded to FIA in money laundering cas ..

Co-accused remanded to FIA in money laundering case

3 minutes ago
 LWMC committed to ensure best arrangements for nea ..

LWMC committed to ensure best arrangements for neat, clean environment on Eid-ul ..

3 minutes ago
 Daniyal Aziz injured in road accident

Daniyal Aziz injured in road accident

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister grieved over injuries to Daniyal Az ..

Prime Minister grieved over injuries to Daniyal Aziz

22 minutes ago
 Italy's Draghi says Gazprom excuses for gas cut 'l ..

Italy's Draghi says Gazprom excuses for gas cut 'lies'

22 minutes ago
 Kyprios takes Gold Cup spoils, gallant Stradivariu ..

Kyprios takes Gold Cup spoils, gallant Stradivarius the applause

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.