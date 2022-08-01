UrduPoint.com

Two More Test Positive For Dengue; Tally Reaches 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Two more test positive for Dengue; tally reaches 27

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Two more patients tested positive for the dengue virus, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the Rawalpindi district to 27.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood, on Monday, said that of the new cases, one each came from Kahutta and the urban areas of Potohar town.

During the last 24 hours, he said, eight dengue fever suspects were brought to the district's health facilities, out of which two tested positive and were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital.

He said that under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, the district administration departments, so far this year, had registered 636 FIRs, sealed 248, issued 782 challans and 3,926 notices, and imposed fines amounting to Rs 1,763,500 for violating Dengue-related SOPs in various areas of the district.

