Two more test positive for dengue virus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Two more patients tested positive for the dengue virus in the Rawalpindi district, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 20.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, on Wednesday said that among the new cases, one of each patient had arrived from Gujjar Khan and the Potohar town urban area during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, he said, as many as 67 dengue fever suspects were brought to the district's health facilities while the district administration departments had registered 16 FIRs, sealed six premises, issued challans to 18, notices to 86 while a fine of Rs 93,000 was imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district.

Dr Sajjad said that anti-dengue surveillance for tracing larvae and its eradication was underway and called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, besides removing water after rain to prevent the mosquitoes from breeding.

He added that the present spell of rains had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains during the week.

The health officer informed that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

