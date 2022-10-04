UrduPoint.com

Two More Test Positive For Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Two more test positive for fatal coronavirus in RWP

As many as Two more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,659

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as Two more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,659.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,035 from Rawalpindi and 3,624 from other districts. Among the new cases, one case arrived from Gujjar Khan and the other from Gujranwala.

"Presently, 12 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,012 samples were collected, out of which 1,010 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.2 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Gujranwala March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Fully Committed to Statement on Inadmissibi ..

Russia Fully Committed to Statement on Inadmissibility of Nuclear War - Foreign ..

11 minutes ago
 SBP and LAC organize Mehfil-e-Naat in connection w ..

SBP and LAC organize Mehfil-e-Naat in connection with Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen ..

11 minutes ago
 BISE D.I.Khan announces FA, FSc results

BISE D.I.Khan announces FA, FSc results

11 minutes ago
 DC for devising effective strategy during upcoming ..

DC for devising effective strategy during upcoming anti-polio drive

11 minutes ago
 Greece, Cyprus Drop Opposition to EU's Russian Oil ..

Greece, Cyprus Drop Opposition to EU's Russian Oil Price Cap - Reports

24 minutes ago
 Govt finalizes strategy to deal with PTI's long ma ..

Govt finalizes strategy to deal with PTI's long march

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.