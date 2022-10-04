Two more test positive for fatal coronavirus in RWP

As many as Two more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,659

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as Two more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,659.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,035 from Rawalpindi and 3,624 from other districts. Among the new cases, one case arrived from Gujjar Khan and the other from Gujranwala.

"Presently, 12 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,012 samples were collected, out of which 1,010 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.2 per cent.