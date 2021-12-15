Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

Two more people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Two more people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 666 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 57 while 25,919 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 13 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 9 at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital. He further said that 18 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.