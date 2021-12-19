UrduPoint.com

Two More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

2 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 01:08 AM

Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

Two people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Two people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 774 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 49 while 25,929 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 9 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 6 at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital. He further said that 18 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

