UrduPoint.com

Two More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:40 PM

Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

As many as 2 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 2 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 724 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 45 while 25,943 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 14 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 4 at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital. He further said that 14 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Distillery unearthed, two bootleggers held

Distillery unearthed, two bootleggers held

9 minutes ago
 Govt takes required measures to expats' problems: ..

Govt takes required measures to expats' problems: Senate told

9 minutes ago
 Zardaris disintegrated PPP into pieces: Fawad

Zardaris disintegrated PPP into pieces: Fawad

9 minutes ago
 RCCI delegation calls on DG NCOC

RCCI delegation calls on DG NCOC

9 minutes ago
 KP Governor issues legal notice to media house

KP Governor issues legal notice to media house

31 minutes ago
 Japanese, Chinese Defense Ministers Agree to Set U ..

Japanese, Chinese Defense Ministers Agree to Set Up Defense Hotline in 2022

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.