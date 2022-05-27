UrduPoint.com

Two More Tested Positive Corona In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Two new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,500 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Two new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,500 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1501948 people were screened for the virus, out of which two more were reported positive.

As many as 35118 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

