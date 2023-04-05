Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Two More Tested Positive For Covid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Two more tested positive for Covid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,847.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the infected cases included 44,177 from Rawalpindi and 3,670 from other districts. Among the new cases, both patients had arrived from the Islamabad area.

Presently, three patients were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital, while 17 were quarantined at home.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,301 samples were collected, of which 299 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.67 per cent.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi March Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,’ Mar ..

14 minutes ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

26 minutes ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

35 minutes ago
 ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be ..

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

1 hour ago
 PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Module in Gujranwala

1 hour ago
 Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamo ..

Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamophobic, hateful acts against M ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.