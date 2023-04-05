Two more tested positive for Covid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,847.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the infected cases included 44,177 from Rawalpindi and 3,670 from other districts. Among the new cases, both patients had arrived from the Islamabad area.

Presently, three patients were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital, while 17 were quarantined at home.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,301 samples were collected, of which 299 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.67 per cent.