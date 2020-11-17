UrduPoint.com
Two More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Two more tested positive for COVID-19 in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Two more persons on Tuesday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Attock rising the tally to 716. According to health authorities, these two new cases belong to Attock and Hazro.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellah has said that there are 52 active patients across the district in which 50 are under home isolation while two other are hospitalized.

He said that the number of suspected cases in the district is 18,517 while screening of as many as 21,968 persons has also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of 1302 suspected patients of the area are still awaited while as many as 16499 tested negative so far.

He said that so far 643 positive patients have recovered in the district.

Responding to a question, he said that safe burial of COVID-19 related of as many as 63 persons in the district has been carried out by the health authorities in the district so far.

