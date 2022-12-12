UrduPoint.com

Two More Tested Positive For Dengue Virus In RWP

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Two more tested positive for dengue virus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Two more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,766. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Monday said that two patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including one each to the District Headquarters, and Holy Family Hospital.

He informed that both patients arrived from the Federal capital area.

In collaboration with allied departments, the health officer added that the district administration had registered three FIRs, sealed two premises, issued challans to 17, notices to 513, and a fine of Rs 189,000 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from December 5 to date.

During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad informed that 1,261 anti-dengue teams checked 33,299 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at ten homes. Similarly, he added that 512 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 14,630 spots and detected larvae at no place.

