Two more tested positive with coronavirus in AJK, tally surges to 88

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) : With the outbreak of two new cases of coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 88 in the state while the blood samples of 102 suspects were tested on Tuesday.

In a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK, the AJK Health Authorities confirmed registration of two new cases in AJK , one each belonging to capital Muzaffarabad and Mirpur districts.

According to the report a total of 3055 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 2977 had been received with 88 positive cases.

Out of the total of 88 corona virus positive cases, 68 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state.

Those discharged after complete recovery include 12 from DHQ Hospital Rawalakot, 15 from DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, nine from DHQ Hospital Kotli, 12 from New city Hospital Mirpur, three from THQ Hospital Dadayal, eight from DHQ Hospital Palandri, two from DHQ Hospital Bagh and six from Isolation Hospital Muzaffarabad.

The results of 78 cases were awaited and scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

The government has established 61 quarantine centers in all ten districts of the state while officials of the health departments deputed at entry points of the state were busy round the clock in screening the visitors.

The state health department medical teams and the rapid response force were collectively engaged in doing the screening of all the new entrants pouring in AJK at all the entry points of Azad Jammu Kashmir.