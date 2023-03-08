Two more tests positive for Coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,772.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Wednesday, the infected cases included 44,125 from Rawalpindi and 3,647 from other districts.

Among the new cases, one of each case had arrived from Rawal town and the Rawalpindi Cantonment area. "Presently, four confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,261 samples were collected, out of which 259 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.76 per cent.